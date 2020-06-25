OB’s Adopt-a-Block Looking for a Few Good Stewards

Just before our world changed with the pandemic, a group had formed in Ocean Beach to organize block-by-block volunteers to help keep paradise clean. It’s the Ocean Beach Street Stewards – and they’re still around and still are searching for volunteers to be OB street stewards.

Here’s what they say on their facebook page:

Ocean Beach Street Stewards

As OB Street Stewards we strive to keep our little portion of this magical neighborhood clean! If you sign up, we just ask that you take a walk around your block around once a week and clean up trash you might see in the street, around sidewalk, thrown into bushes, etc.

Take a little extra time to go the extra mile to make your block shine.

We hope by connecting and networking a patchwork of these people who take the extra care, OB will be enriched. And maybe you’ll get to know your neighbors better! Please spread the word, feel free to get in touch and add more blocks to your list.

The more the merrier! This group belongs to you! Cheers!

What better time than to make your immediate neighborhood sparkle, eh? Join up, sign up – and carefully – maybe meet some of your neighbors. Don’t forget to wear a mask in public and keep your “distance.”