Join the 18th Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup – Going Virtual – Saturday, June 20

18th Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup

Goes Virtual with Facebook Live Kick-off!

Celebrate the first day of summer with San Diego County’s first major cleanup run by you, in your neighborhood along with thousands of other small cleanup efforts across the region – all hosted on social media! Many small efforts make a lasting environmental impact!

Saturday, June 20 2020 Starting at 9 AM

Join an army of socially-distanced Volunteer Environmental Champions by cleaning up litter and pollution in your neighborhood. Thousands of small efforts across the county will help prevent TONS of litter from entering our creeks, bays and the ocean!

How to Participate

1. Register online and help us track participation countywide.

2. Like I Love A Clean San Diego’s Facebook for the Facebook Live event.

3. Target your community – choose a block, a park, beach, canyon or neighborhood near you.

4. Prepare for the day with reusable buckets, work gloves, litter grabbers, reusable water bottles and sturdy shoes.

5. Wear face masks and gloves & Practice social distancing.

6. Share your experience on Facebook and Instagram @ILoveACleanSD #CreektoBay

The above was from I Love a Clean SD website.