Join Ocean Beach Town Council on Facebook Live – Wed., June 24

Tonight at this month’s OBTC Public Meeting we are excited to host guest speaker Genevieve Jones-Wright for a discussion about San Diego’s criminal and social justice systems. Genevieve serves on the Board of Directors for the David’s Harp Foundation, is Vice President of the Earl B. Gilliam Bar Association, and is a volunteer attorney for the California Innocence Project. Genevieve is also an adjunct professor at Point Loma Nazarene University.

Please join us on Facebook Live, Wednesday June 24 at 7:00 pm, for an interactive Q&A and the opportunity to leave comments and suggestions.

We will also receive updates from the OBMA, elected officials’ representatives, SDPD, our SD Lifeguards, as well as local OB Elementary Principal Marco Drapeau.

Hope you will join us!