‘All Chill on the Western Front’ of OB

The roving OB Rag reporter sent this brief pictorial in, with pics taken on Tuesday, June 2, the first day of sun-bathing and sitting on the beach.
He reported it was all chill.
“Groups of people were chillin’ and maintaining physical-distance between groups though some groups were probably not people from the same household.
Beach lots were still closed.
Robb Field lot was open.
Pier lot closed.
Maybe it looked chill when these pictures were taken but it wasn’t last night. As I ran along the beach there were crowds of people around the fire rings, the drummer group at the park was thick with people, the protesters were a tight group. It looked like a normal night before the virus restrictions. As I ran and approached people, no one made any effort to provide distance. It was like it all never happened.