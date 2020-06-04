‘All Chill on the Western Front’ of OB

The roving OB Rag reporter sent this brief pictorial in, with pics taken on Tuesday, June 2, the first day of sun-bathing and sitting on the beach.

He reported it was all chill.

“Groups of people were chillin’ and maintaining physical-distance between groups though some groups were probably not people from the same household.

Beach lots were still closed.

Robb Field lot was open.

Pier lot closed.