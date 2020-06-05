A Mother’s Dilemma About Guns in Her Daughters’ Houses

By Judi Cury (written on June 4 )



As a mother of three, grandmother of 18 (including 5 “greats”) and as an opponent of people owning guns for reasons other than hunting, I am faced with something I never thought I would have to reckon with in my lifetime.

I can already hear people saying “what about the 2nd amendment?” and my answer is that that amendment was written a long time ago, when carrying a gun was a safety measure. I have never been able to fathom people carrying rifles, for example, for purposes other than hunting for food to put on the table. I am violently opposed to killing animals for trophies; I am opposed to people killing people as well. I am against most guns of all kinds.

Two things happened today that have caused me unrest – along with the Corona Virus, and the horrible murder of George Floyd. I received the following message this evening:

“Tomorrow is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, when people across the country will wear orange to show that they are part of the fight against gun violence in America.”

I support this group whole-heartedly. I do not buy the story that “guns don’t kill, people do.” If it were up to me I would close all gun shops in America and confiscate every gun that is in a person’s home that is not used for hunting food. I can’t help but remember all of the senseless killings that have taken place, not a long time ago, but recently. The children and their teachers; the movie goers; the concert goers, etc.

I do not like target practices; I do not like gun ranges; I guess I just don’t like anything that has to do with guns. Period.

The second thing that happened today was when I received a call from one of my daughters. She was going shopping and wanted to know if I needed anything. As we talked more, she told me that she had heard from her son – one of my grandsons – that he was concerned for her safety.

She lives in the San Diego area that announced a potential protest taking place. He was afraid that she might be in the area where looting and mayhem might occur. He asked her if he could bring her a gun! She said that she felt safe; that the area that she lived in would not be part of the protest, and turned him down.

He still felt that she needed some protection and suggested that they meet at a gun range so she could “practice” shooting to see if she was comfortable with it. She agreed and, as I am writing this, I presume that she is learning how to shoot at a target. Just the idea makes me cringe.

I have long known that my grandson has guns. His father was a Navy Seal and I remember when he was a little boy and asked “Where’s Daddy?” my daughter answered by saying “he’s out shooting Bambi.” I know that their father has taken them out numerous times to shoot animals. I believe that most of them were used for food, because their freezer was always filled with things I wouldn’t eat. But, none-the-less, I hated – hate – the idea of them having guns in their hands.

Sure, they know how to use them. I believe that two of my great-grandchildren – the kin of the SEAL – also go shooting, and they are only 10 and 12. I don’t approve, and we used to have discussions about it. We don’t any longer – like we don’t discuss the Republicans in the family.

But I am truly upset by the fact that my daughter, at her son’s urging, will now have a firearm in her home. Guns are not the answer to the problems; in fact, they only add to the problem. I am upset to think that someday, by accident, that gun may go off injuring, or worse, killing another human being. If the gun is locked up, and she had an intruder, by the time she gets it from the safe and loads it, valuable time will elapse. There is no way that I can justify in my mind a loaded gun in her house.

I have been told by another daughter today that they also have guns. That makes me feel sick too. And, I suppose if I ask my third daughter she would also tell me they had them, although it has never come up, and, quite frankly, I don’t want to know.

So I will be wearing Orange, in support of Gun Control all over America. I will try to refrain from talking about my daughter’s newest addition to her home. And I will keep positive thoughts that she never uses it; that she will be safe; and, even better, that she told my grandson that she doesn’t need it.

Be safe out there, people. It’s not the world we knew 3 ½ years ago, and it isn’t getting any better. “Black Lives Matter”, without question, and really, “ALL Lives Matter.”