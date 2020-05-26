Ocean Beach Business News During the Pandemic

The pandemic of 2020 has brought news to the world of Ocean Beach businesses. It’s tough enough to maintain a business during these crazy times – but to have to open a new venture must be doubly difficult.

Home of the Original Panini Dog

One brand new business has just opened up at the intersection of West Pt Loma and Bacon, where a coffee cafe once stood. It’s the “Home of the Original Panini Dog”, which offers, besides panini dogs, smoothies, shakes and acai bowls. That’s Jim and Jason at the outside window. They opened 3 weeks ago, and are associated with the Pioneer Day School, the adult vocational facility across from OB Elementary on Santa Monica Ave.

Hugo’s Mexican Food Divides Into Tres

Hugo’s Cocina, the historic “vegan options” Mexican restaurant on Sunset Cliffs Blvd., has redefined itself in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic – although without Hugo. The owners – including Patrick Clingaman – are splitting the large restaurant space into three different Mexican food vendors: the original restaurant, a fruteria (selling fruit-based drinks), and a panaderia (Mexican bakery). Each vendor has their own counter – although there is only one main door. As of Friday, May 22, there was a large sign waving in the front that said “Open Soon”.

Hard Kombucha Brewer Coming in at Old Culture’s Spot on Newport.

We don’t have many details but apparently, a brewer of hard Kombucha has leased Culture Brewing Co’s former site on Newport. And by the looks of it, they still have a lot of work to do before opening.

CBD Joint Opens at Former Electric Chair

“Auer” – the Power of CBD – has opened in the former Electric Chair. OB can’t handle a cannabis dispensary but it can with a store selling CBD.

Apogee Moved But Not Open

California Accessories

The “Trendiest Place on Earth!” was closed up on Friday, May 22 and we have no idea of what they’re doing there.

Jungle Java Has Closed

One of OB’s original coffee stands, Jungle Java, has closed its doors. Danielle Hargis – its owner for the past 3 years – told the Beacon, “We are so happy and proud that we could keep Jungle Java going for a few more years.” Why is it closing? Hargis said, “It was a mix of a lot of things. It was hard to keep social distancing in a place where people gather. I don’t know how to reopen when people can’t socialize.” Plus, she said, “I didn’t think I’d have the numbers to keep the place open. Also, my lease is up. It was just a business move.”