OB Planning Board to Meet Electronically Tonight, Wed., May 6 – Please Register

The Ocean Beach Planning Board will hole its regularly scheduled monthly meeting tonight, May 6 – and it will be held electronically. Interested persons need to pre-register for the meeting – details below. As usual, the meeting will start at 6 pm.

On the agenda is a Budget Request Revision as the city has reprioritized its fiscal year 2012 budget due to budget shortfalls from the COVID-19 crisis. The Board is set to review and prioritize its own budget goals.

There’s a Park’s Master Plan to review and make recommendations upon also on tap. For the “Slow Streets Initiative”, the Board is also supposed to put together a map of possible routes it could follow.

The last Action item is the establishment of an “Ad Hoc Committee” to go over recommendations regarding short-term vacation rentals regulations.

Register for the Meeting

The OBPB meeting will be held electronically via WebEX. You can register for the meeting here. You only need to include first name, last initial and email. The url and password for the meeting will be sent out to all those that registered the day of the meeting. If you plan on making a comment on an action item or a public comment please email it to obplanningboard@gmail.com

Here is the official agenda: