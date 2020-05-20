Does This San Diego Curve Look Like It’s ‘Flattening’?

Here’s a smaller version of the same graph; if you squint your eyes optimistically, you can maybe see the first indication of a “flattening”.
May 20, 2020
Here’s a smaller version of the same graph; if you squint your eyes optimistically, you can maybe see the first indication of a “flattening”.
When you plot the information of the daily cases correctly, what you see is that the from March 28 to April 3 is almost identical to May 9 through May 17. There is a noticeable valley from April 5 to April 20 but still with spikes. From April 21 through through May 9, there is a definite increase. The daily average is 108 cases. When you apply that line, the average is exceeded from April 21 through May 15 with two dips below the average after a stretch from April 4 to April 21 below the average. Based on this graph, things apparently got worse after about April 20 with 1972 cases before April 20 and 3535 cases after, a 55% increase.
The trouble with numbers is perspective. It sounds bad but when compared against the population in the county of 3.338 million, the total number of cases is two tenths of one percent.
Let’s make sure we elucidate on the full picture and not selectively use one data point while ignoring others.
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/96feda77f12f46638b984fcb1d17bd24
ICU and Deaths are clearly flattening. Percent positive continues to trend down and was at an all time low yesterday. So the number of new cases is simply a byproduct of increased testing.
Just looked at those charts, Tyler. Sorry to say the number of hospitalizations is definitely not “flattening” and neither are the ICUs. One might say “deaths” could be, but it’s not definitive.
Frank, the number of hospitalizations and ICUs in the chart is a cumulative picture, it doesn’t show the daily rate going up. The first chart showing the total cases shows an accumulation but the bottom part shows the daily rates of new cases and it looks pretty flat. The testing chart shows the same thing and, as Tyler pointed out, the trend is downward.
Of course, but there is still not enough data to feel confident that any of these are flattening. 4 days ago there were 174 new cases, then 110, then 80. There’s no trend here, fellows.
Yes, Tyler, I had the same thought that the numbers could rising because of better testing. I decided not to mention it to be as conservative as possible but that is exactly the problem with pure data. The big question is always, are the results taken on day 30 taken in the same circumstances as day 1? Are there any factors that are different on different days meaning the data is not easily compared.
Wear a mask and wash your hands
“Aw, you can come up with statistics to prove anything, Kent. Forty percent of all people know that.”
-Homer Simpson
I like your sense of humor Dr. Jack, I wonder if it made Albert chuckle?