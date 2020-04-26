On a Warm, Beautiful Sunday, Ocean Beach Keeps Off the Sand

There wasn’t anyone on the sand. The parking lots were still closed. It was a warm and beautiful day in Ocean Beach. A day before the beaches were to partially re-open. And OB was keeping on with the restrictions.

OB Rag citizen reporter, Bob Edwards, took in the views at the coast and along the San Diego River. Here’s his pics and comments from today, Sunday, April 26.

Police officers were allowing people to ride bikes along the River and through the parking lot.

Dreaming of tomorrow?

River trail was open to bikes and walkers. It’s hard to maintain physical distancing.

Robb Field perimeter sidewalks and paths open but you can’t go out on the grass.