Hey, Ocean Beach – What’s New? Nothing to Publish Today From Our Stay-At-Home Writers

The headline says it all. It’s Thursday, April 9 and your OB Rag has nothing to publish.

Our raft of writers and bloggers and photographers and poets are all at home trying to get through this crisis like the rest of us are. But they haven’t sent Editordude anything to post this day.

Yesterday, in contrast, we posted a number of stories and we had several thousand visitors. But not today.

So, we ask our readers: What’s new?

Do you have a story or photo or observation or poem about our new reality you’d like to share with the thousands of readers who come onto our website and facebook page every day?

If so, send it (confidentially if you’d like) to our email address: obragblog@gmail.com and attach it. Or you could simply make a comment to this post.

Although we do have this sign to share seen in a California liquor store window.