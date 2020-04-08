Cottage-Style Apartments on Coronado Avenue in Ocean Beach Sold

Not everyone can stay at home. Realtors, property buyers and property managers are out and about. Why, here is proof. Another Ocean Beach set of apartments has been sold – this time it was 7 units for $2.8 million.

The cottage-style apartments – built between 1937 and 1947 – are located at 4934 to 4944 Coronado Avenue.

The units include six one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments and one, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with a den. The property includes 10,500 square feet of land, and includes four single-car garages and four surface off-street parking spaces.

Moulton IV, LLC bought the property from Peter Jackson. San Diego Business Journal