The 2020 Ocean Beach Wisteria Garden Party Is Canceled

From OB Historical Society:

In line with new State and County guidelines for non-essential gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 scare, Ocean Beach Historical Society will regretfully cancel our Wisteria Garden Party for 2020. The biennial bash had been scheduled for Sunday March 22.

Sadly, this year will be remembered as one in which we made it through the spring without most of our traditional events and celebrations. Thanks to everybody who has worked so hard on this event.

The Wisteria itself is in full bloom and beautiful! Take a stroll down Niagara Avenue to 4761 Niagara Avenue … give it a glance at the wonderful blooming vines!

Time will tell if our April OBHS Lecture will go on as scheduled. Stay tuned and thanks for being a part of OBHS.