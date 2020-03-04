Scam Artists Try to Rent Ocean Beach Couple’s Home Without Them

In one of the strangest and twisted stories out of Ocean Beach these days is how some scam artists tried to rent a couple’s home on Saratoga – without their knowledge. Laura Acevedo from 10News reported on the scam.

It turns out, the Bergstroms, who own their home, found out that it had been listed for rent on Zillow and Trulia when a daughter’s friend asked them why their house was on Zillow. This came as quite a shock – as they had no knowledge of any such listing. Their house has never been up for rent since they’ve owned it.

Stephanie Bergstrom then called the phone number with the listing and acted as if she was a potential renter. As 10News reported, Stephanie said, “I called this woman and played along.” The woman she called said she was looking for a nice family to move in to her home.

At some point, Stephanie confronted the woman on the other end, telling her she was the real Stephanie Bergstrom. She told the scammer, “’We actually own a home on Saratoga. It’s the same home you’re advertising under my name.’ She immediately hangs up. I call her back and it’s disconnected.”

Then that weekend, a couple came to the house to check it out. Bergstrom told Channel 10 that the couple had wired $3,000 as part of a deposit. Bergstrom said, “I felt terrible. I started crying and I said, ‘I’m really sorry.’” Bergstrom said the woman was pregnant.

The fake listing was taken down, but the Bergstroms reported that many people have called or stopped. So many, in fact, they had to put up signs on their windows and front door explaining the fraud. They’re also concerned that the scam artists have more victims.

A Zillow Group spokesperson issued this statement regarding the listing:

Zillow strives to provide a safe online community on our platform and we go to great lengths to police activity and inform our users of the existence of scams and how to protect themselves. Our customer support team monitors activity on the site in a number of different ways and if a listing is found to be fraudulent, it is removed from Zillow as quickly as possible. In addition to removing scam listings from our sites as soon as they are detected if they do get posted, the team is also actively screening for possible scams and fraud, preventing many fraudulent listings from getting posted.

Zillow has a ‘Beware of Scams and Other Internet Fraud‘ page on the site, telling users to look out for red flags like requests for wire transfers and long-distance inquiries, and directing them to our fraud and scams page, which provides valuable information about how to avoid fraudulent listings.