‘Remarkable Women’ – 100th Anniversary of 19th Amendment – 2 Day Conference

The Congress of History of San Diego and Imperial Counties is holding its 55th Annual History Conference, 1920-2020 Remarkable Women: Fri., Mar.13 & Sat. Mar. 14- 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Portuguese Hall, 2818 Avenida De Portugal, San Diego, CA 92106

LEARN ABOUT THE REGION’S REMARKABLE WOMEN

BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS AND CREATING LEGACIES

Almost 100 years ago, on August 18, 1920, the passage of the 19th Amendment declared that citizens of the United States shall not be denied the right to vote on account of sex. In 2020, for the 100th anniversary of this milestone, the Congress of History again celebrates the deeds of women of the region. Who were these women, and what are their stories? What did they do that positively impacted the lives of others? Are there women who were trailblazers but have been forgotten by history? Is there a woman that we think we know, but we got it all wrong? This conference explores the many facets and impacts of remarkable women of the San Diego region. Save the dates. Bring a friend. Become a member of the Congress of History!

2-day Conference

Friday, March 13 & Saturday, March 14, 2020

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Portuguese Hall Point Loma

Open to everyone who loves history.

Location: the beautiful Portuguese Hall,

Point Loma, San Diego

(619) 469-7283

