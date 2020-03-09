Ocean Beach Girl Scout and Her Cookies ; She Got Scammed But OBceans Bought Them Up

The good news is that OBceans and good neighbors rallied to help out a local girl scout sell her cookies.

The bad news was that another unidentified neighbor refused to hand over the money he promised her for two full cases of cookies. Instead he and his spouse just gave her back the cookies at the very end of the Girl Scout Cookies sales period and she had to scramble to sell them.

It all started when a neighbor who owns a short-term vacation rental and a winery offered to buy on consignment two cases of cookies – one Samoa’s and the other Thin Mints – from 9-year old girl scout Kadence Casey. His plan was to sell them to his own customers at his winery – not the OB winery. The winery owner had Kadence draw up a contract and she fronted him the cases. (There’s 12 boxes in a case.)

Yet apparently, he never set them out for his winery customers, so he didn’t sell any. His wife returned every box a week after the deadline, after hoarding them for five weeks. In reference to the contract that Kadence drew up and accepted, the spouse told the Casey family, ‘Kadence’s contract doesn’t mean shit’.

So Chris the dad put the story up on facebook and he and Kadence took the cookies out to sell them on the street – and OBceans with and without a sweet tooth stepped forward and bought up all the boxes.

Here is dad’s post on OB Facebook:

“Local OB Girl Scout gets shammed and stuck with 2 cases of cookies with only a few days left to sell them and is told that “her kiddy contract doesn’t mean a thing” ?!?!?!

Our neighbor who owns a short term vacation rental and winery (the winery is NOT located here in OB…to Be clear…IT IS NOT OUR LOCAL WINERY on Newport) had an idea and convinced Our Girl Scout to front them 2 cases of cookies on consignment for him to give and sell to his customers at his winery. It was his idea that they should collaborate and work together for her to learn business and to help each other out. He even told her to go home and write up a consignment contract to have him sign to make it official with a deadline for any unsold cookies or money to be returned to us by February 26th latest.

We’ve been trying to contact them to no avail for a month to see how it was going, but never heard back.

Long story short, they hoarded 24 boxes of her cookies for 5 weeks and never set them out. The mans wife decided to finally return every single box back to her yesterday a week after their deadline, and told us that “Kadence’s contract doesn’t mean s#*+, and to sue her if we wanted, but that they couldn’t be responsible for them and has no idea why her husband would ever agree to help.”

With that said, do we have any amazing neighbors who would like some Samoa’s or Thin Mints to help her sell these remaining cookies before we are stuck having to purchase them ourselves? We are willing to deliver anywhere local! Thanks in advance to our awesome community!!!”

