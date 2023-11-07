Reader Rant: ‘If the Homeless Were at H Barracks, They Wouldn’t Be in Park Restrooms’

More on the Discussion about city plans for “H Barracks”

By Anonymous Commenter

I begin with this historical note. When the Naval Training Center closed, there was a federal law (I think it was McKenny-Vento) that required cities who were taking over federal military base property to include facilities and housing for the homeless as a priority. So plans to provide transitional housing for individuals and families who were homeless were publicized.

First, Point Loma residents voiced their fury, using the same arguments that we now hear of theft, needles, drugs, madness placing their children at risk. However, at the heart of Point Loma’s concern was their own dislike and fear of the homeless and their fear of property values being adversely affected. So the City entered an agreement with the seven or so “major charities” to exclude such housing and the nonprofit organizations who would provide and manage the proposed housing and other services for homeless persons and families. In return, the city made monetary and alternate land use promises, some of which were never kept. But the Point Loma folks won. Not a bit of that property went to care for the homeless.

Neither Ocean Beach nor Point Loma has ever widely accepted the notion that homeless persons are persons. These folks have no reliable data to support this notion, but they insist that all homeless people are crazy or drug-ridden, which is absolutely untrue. The rising numbers of sober, rational human beings who are losing housing and living in their cars or on the streets are growing. And the sad thing is that people who have a stable roof over their heads and Thanksgiving tables groaning with food will thank the Lord in solemn voices for their bounty — as if God himself gave this abundance to them and denied it to those whose homes were lost to despair.

If we housed 700 homeless persons in those barracks [or facilities] with the services they need near at hand, they would not be in the bathroom of a park without their pants. They would not be in the bushes outside our fences, or underneath the bridges, or hovering in wild growth outside our Little League park along Nimitz Blvd. They would be in temporary housing, where at least someone would want them, care for them, and help them get to a better place.

Shame on all of us who have let this backlog of housing for the poor become so large. As if protecting our children from discovering the hardship we have acquiesced in over many years will strengthen the kids when they go out in the world.