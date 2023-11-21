Fun New Fact: Rolling Stone’s Next American Tour Sponsored by AARP

The Rolling Stones are wasting little time hitting the road to promote “Hackney Diamonds,” the legendary English band’s first album of new songs since 2005’s “A Bigger Bang” — and its first since the 2021 death of the group’s drummer, Charlie Watts.

Billed as the Rolling Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds, the 16-city North American concert trek was announced Tuesday morning, just one month after the acclaimed album’s Oct. 20 release. The tour will open with an April 28 concert at NRG Stadium in Houston and conclude with a July 17 performance near San Francisco at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. …

The Santa Clara date will be preceded by a July 10 concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. As of now, that is the only Southern California show included in the itinerary for the tour. The band performed at SoFi in 2021 on its first tour with drummer Steve Jordan, Watts’ replacement. The band’s touring tenor saxophonist since 2014 has been San Diego’s Karl Denson….

Rolling Stone’s two co-founding members — lead singer Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards — are 80 and 79, respectively. While neither of them show any signs of easing into retirement, the Hackney Diamonds tour is being sponsored by AARP, which will have a ticket pre-sale for its members.

