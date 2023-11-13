Action Alert for Monday, Nov.13 Against Mayor’s Controversial ‘Housing Action Plan 2.0’

The San Diego City Council will discuss — and most assuredly vote on — the Mayor’s controversial “Housing Action Plan 2.0” as part of its afternoon agenda, this Monday, November 13, at 2 pm.

Please take a few minutes to read this analysis of the Mayor’s proposal submitted by Neighbors For A Better San Diego.

The chairperson of the volunteer group — Geoff Hunter — will discuss their concerns with this proposal and offer alternatives during public comment.

Here’s a partial text of the analysis (please go to original for links, etc):