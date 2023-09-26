The Failed ‘Car-Free’ Apartment Project in North Park

By Paul Krueger

UT reporter Phillip Molnar confirms what many of us already know and have repeatedly shared with the Planning Commission, City Council, and anyone else who’ll listen: San Diego’s transit system doesn’t work for the overwhelming majority of residents.

The Sept. 15 article describes the failure of North Park’s new, 94-unit Casa Verde apartments to attract renters who could live without a car (or truck). [The original UT article is for subscribers only.]

Despite its location “close to the 30th Street bikeway and walking distance from just about everything,” developer George Champion was forced to purchase parking spots at the North Park Parking Garage to attract renters.

“I just don’t think we’re there yet,” Champion said about “car-free” housing developments.

Real estate analyst Nathan Moeder said other developers are learning from Champion’s — and the city’s — false assumptions about the “car-free” life, and are now adding parking back to their projects. “This is pretty much the litmus test for what is going on right now,” Moeder told the UT. And “car-free” developments are failing that test, as prospective tenants gravitate to rentals with sufficient parking.

The failed experiment with “car-free, transit-rich” housing drives home the reality that San Diego’s public transit system is woefully inadequate for day-to-day living in a sprawling city and county that lack frequent, fast, reliable, and safe transit service.

One possible solution is a comprehensive system of jitney-type micro-buses that can actually get someone where they need to go and when they need to get there — for example, from North Park to University City — in less than the two hours it now takes on the bus (with transfers) or the bus and trolley.

But as the UT article notes, even SANDAG’s less-ambition “Tram 555” concept — which would serve adjoining neighborhoods from downtown to Hillcrest — isn’t funded and has a proposed timeline of 2050!

Meanwhile, parking becomes increasingly scarce in Hillcrest, North Park, Golden Hill, University Heights, and other core neighborhoods where developers have built thousands of new apartments with no or little off-street parking.

The “winners” in these “parking wars” are homeowners who have garages and driveways, established renters who have one or two parking spots, and new renters who can afford the additional $125-200 a month for a parking space.

Sadly, the “losers” are often the working poor, who share a living space with multiple tenants, all of whom depend on a car or truck to get to and from their job, to carry the tools of their trade, and to drop-off and pick-up their children at school.

Paul Krueger is a longtime San Diego journalist and a resident of Talmadge.