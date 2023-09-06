Ocean Beach and Point Loma News — Early September 2023

3 Design Alternatives for OB Pier Replacement to Be Presented at Public Workshop Sat, Sept. 9

The city of San Diego says three initial design alternatives for a planned replacement of the Ocean Beach Pier will be presented during a public workshop Saturday, Sept. 9. The concepts are based partially on input gathered at two community workshops earlier this year. The Sept. 9 gathering is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. at the Liberty Station Conference Center, 2600 Laning Road, Point Loma. Ocean Beach Town Council President Corey Bruins, a member of a task force working on plans to develop a replacement for the pier, stated:

“You all will hear the results — everything we gathered from the feedback meetings — and see the results hopefully in the three alternatives that are presented. Then we will be getting feedback on which alternatives do you like best, which elements of which options do you like best. All that’s going to happen by the end of the year.”

“When the city … decides to spend some money on the pier repairing it, we always know that it’s a short-term repair. That is why there is a long-term plan to set a redevelopment of the pier.” Pt Loma OB Monthly

Summer Moratorium on Vendors Lifted: Vendors Allowed on Newport Between Abbott and Sunset Cliffs Blvd

Now that Labor Day is behind us, the moratorium for street vendors at San Diego parks and beaches has been lifted. Now that the summer is over, vendors can sell items on Newport Avenue between Abbott Street and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard in Ocean Beach.

Vendors, however, are not allowed to sell items within 25 feet of any beach access point or in any public right of way that blocks the flow of pedestrians or vehicles. They must also be 50 feet away from another street vendor, 25 feet away from any fountain, statue, art installation, memorial or monument and only operate between certain designated hours depending on what part of the city they are in. 7SanDiego

OB and Point Loma Breweries Among Changes in San Diego Beer Scene

Some venue closures aren’t a case of “see you” so much as “see you later …elsewhere.” California Wild Ales (CWA) and Rincon Reservation Road Brewery (3R Brewery) — moved out of their respective locations in Sorrento Valley and Ocean Beach, to relocate. Known for its barrel-aged sour and wild ales, CWA has since moved into a space in Point Loma that it shares with Five Star Fish Processing. S3R Brewery has transitioned to a not-yet-announced tasting room space it found superior to its previous OB location thanks to an on-site kitchen that spot lacked. SDU-T

Visit to Sicily Inspires OBcean to Wrote Novel

After a trip to Sicily, Ocean Beach freelance writer Mary Knight was inspired to combine her love of food, gardens, history and travel into a book. But “The Sicilian Sorceress,” the first novel for the 27-year OB resident, is unexpected in that it is a historical fiction book with time travel. Knight said she decided to write the book five years ago after she visited Agrigento, Sicily, where she saw the Valley of the Temples and the Kolymbethra Garden with her friend Roberto Catalano, who lives there and “is like a brother,” she said. The seven partially restored ancient Greek temples have been standing for 2,500 years. PL-OB Monthly

Peninsula Planners Looking for 2 High School Students as Liaisons for Board

The Peninsula Community Planning Board has 2 High school student liaison positions available and we would like to let students know of this amazing opportunity to gain experience in civil leadership and learn more about the planning board and its role within our community. Applications are located on our website at pcpb.net and must be submitted to pcpbsd@gmail.com by 10/05/2023.

PLNU Students Are Back! And They’re Drinking … Coffee – Here’s a guide

Whether San Diego is a new city to you or not, there is a lot you must know to properly caffeinate yourself for the inevitable late nights, early mornings, coffee-shop dates and those coffee-fueled days in which you just have to sprawl the contents of your tote on a table and get your life together. San Diego is not only home to a vast selection of coffee shops, but also an incredible coffee culture. LomaBeat – The Point

Man Stabbed to Death in McDonald’s Midway Parking Lot

Wednesday morning, Aug. 30, a man lost his life in a gruesome stabbing right outside a McDonald’s fast-food restaurant. In broad daylight, the assailant attacked the unsuspecting victim, leaving witnesses horrified and authorities scrambling. The attacker arrived at the McDonald’s location on the 3800 block of Midway Drive, in a light-colored minivan around 11:30 a.m. Leaping out of the vehicle, the suspect chased the victim in circles around the parking lot while repeatedly stabbing him with what appeared to be a knife.

The violence unfolded within a mere 30 seconds, leaving the man fatally wounded in the parking lot. Patrolling officers and witnesses rushed to provide immediate aid before the arrival of paramedics, who whisked the 35-year-old victim to UC San Diego Medical Center. Tragically, despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital, as reported by NBC San Diego. The attacker and an unidentified accomplice, who drove their vehicle through the crowded parking lot while the sliding door was left open.

The assailant made a hasty getaway by leaping through the open sliding door of the minivan, which then drove out of the area towards the west. The suspect is described as a man approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighing around 210 pounds, while the identity of his accomplice remains unknown; both individuals are currently at large. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this heinous crime to step forward and call the police at (619) 531-2293. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Since then, the McDonald’s has been closed surrounded by a chain-link fence with a sign in the door that says they’re “remodeling.” Hoodline

Paper Moon Music Celebrates 20 Years of Serving Point Loma and Ocean Beach With the Art of Music

In late August, Paper Moon Music celebrated 20 years and threw a big party open to the public. It’s located at 4051 Voltaire St. Suite D, San Diego, CA 92107 – 619-341-0552. The studio continues to thrive as it reaches out to the community with more and more frequent community events like open mic nights, public concerts and workshops, and recitals, contests and lessons at the annual Ocean Beach Street Fair.