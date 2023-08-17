Montgomery Steppe to Face Reichert in November Run-Off Election

It appears that Democrat Monica Montgomery Steppe will face off with hard-right Republican Amy Reichert in November’s runoff to resolve who will have the supervisor seat for District 4, according the latest from the County Registrar of Voters.

Montgomery Steppe came in with the top vote at just over 40%, holding an eleven-point lead over Reichert’s 29%.

The other Democrat in the Special Election to replace Nathan Fletcher, Janessa Goldbeck, came in at 25.3%. And the other Republican, Paul McQuigg, garnered 5%. McQuigg didn’t run any visible campaign.

None of the candidates came in with 50% plus 1 to win the election outright. Goldbeck prevented Montgomery Steppe’s chance to do that. Reportedly, Montgomery’s constituents in the city council district section of County Board District 4 really turned out for her.

Reichert made a name for herself constantly confronting the Board of Supervisors and their policies against COVID, shut-downs and vaccine requirements. She particularly attacked Fletcher as the County Board chair. Plus, she founded Re-Open San Diego. However, one wouldn’t have ever known of Reichert’s anti-vaxxer stance and her other hard right politics by reading her campaign mailers and statements. Reichert’s support was in East County. Goldbeck’s was in Hillcrest and other neighborhoods of the Mid-City.