Latest Results in Special Election for County Supervisor Race

These are the latest results of the Special Election to fill the District 4 seat of the County Board of Supervisors, according to the County Registrar of Voters.
Grassroots and Progressive views on local, national and world news
by Source on August 18, 2023 · 0 comments
These are the latest results of the Special Election to fill the District 4 seat of the County Board of Supervisors, according to the County Registrar of Voters.
available for purchase!
Sitemap | Contact | About Us | Comment Policy
Copyright 2007-2017 OBRag.org ~ Code is Poetry
{ 0 comments… add one now }