‘Keep Those No on SB10 Yard Signs Up’

From Neighbors for a Better San Diego

Should you take your “No on SB10” yard sign down? Not so soon…

As reported in our previous email, following last Thursday’s — the 3rd — rejection of SB 10 by the Planning Commission, the Mayor’s office released a statement to The San Diego Union-Tribune that they would not be pushing SB 10 forward to the City Council.

As a result, people are wondering if they should take their yard signs down.

Our answer is no.

No matter how clear this decision appears, we do not consider this done until SB 10 is formally removed from the Housing Action Package. We contacted the Planning Department and they informed us that it could take several weeks to complete the code update.

We have urged them to make that change as expeditiously as possible, rather than waiting until right before the September 21 Land Use & Housing meeting.

We again thank everyone who posted a sign – the visible display of opposition to SB 10 was a key part of persuading the Mayor to back off of SB 10. We will keep you updated.