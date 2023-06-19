Feeling Hope with My Offspring

by Ernie McCray

I dined

at a rather nice café

the other day

where a host,

in this lovely place,

in a very friendly way,

led me

and my twin daughters

and my oldest grandson

and his wife

and their three sons,

to an outdoor table,

shaded from the sun,

where we were made to feel

comfortable, laid back,

fully relaxed,

and as I was

brought up to speed

as to what was happening

in the lives of these

precious fruit on my family tree,

listening to their excitement about

computer programming

and working at an eatery

and writing columns and essays

and their interesting take on these days,

there were moments

when my mind wandered

back to days

when a family like ours

in some towns

wouldn’t have had the privilege

of sitting and eating

in a fine restaurant,

such as where we were,

or at a greasy spoon kind of place,

as it were,

just because of the color of our skin.

Needless to say

I don’ t miss those sadly hateful days,

so glad,

such times as those

eventually faded away

like monstrous windstorms

slowly running out of steam,

and that my progeny,

none of them,

have ever had to endure

such discrimination

and never will

since generations|

before them,

like mine,

have already paid that price.

But, however, I’m keenly aware

that there are other societal wrongs

that need tending to,

so much work

still to be done,

and, as I sipped a nicely concocted

watermelon margarita

and savored a

tangy salad

and some amazingly

tasty brussels sprouts,

I sensed that my kin,

as I took in

what they had to say

about the world today,

one where progress

moves at a snail’s pace,

that they will be up to

taking on whatever

social and political challenges

their generation might face.

I rode home

feeling there’s

hope for humanity

from just having

been in their company.

Love them dearly.