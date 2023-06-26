2023 OB Chili Cook-Off Booths & Winners

From OB Mainstreet Association
Amateur Division
Judge’s Choice
Our panel of judges awarded the following Amateur Chili Cookers
- 1st Place – Ed Haase with OMBAC
- 2nd Place – Cory Laughlin with Chili Boat
People’s Choice
Community tasters voted for their favorite chili and awarded the following Chili Teams
- 1st Place – Monica Dewitt with California Wild Ales
- 2nd Place – Cory Laughlin with Chili Boat
- 3rd Place – Anthony To with The Taste Buds
Hottest Chili
- Jason Tripp with American Builders
Best Booth
- Jason Bullard with The Chiliest
Restaurant Division
Judge’s Choice
Our panel of judges awarded the following Restaurant Chili Teams
- 1st Place – OB Surf Lodge
- 2nd Place – Wonderland Ocean Pub
People’s Choice
Our panel of judges voted for their favorite chili and awarded the following Restaurant Chili Teams
- 1st Place – Wonderland Ocean Pub
{ 0 comments… add one now }