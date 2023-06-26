2023 OB Chili Cook-Off Booths & Winners

From OB Mainstreet Association

Amateur Division

Judge’s Choice

Our panel of judges awarded the following Amateur Chili Cookers

1st Place – Ed Haase with OMBAC

2nd Place – Cory Laughlin with Chili Boat

People’s Choice

Community tasters voted for their favorite chili and awarded the following Chili Teams

1st Place – Monica Dewitt with California Wild Ales

2nd Place – Cory Laughlin with Chili Boat

3rd Place – Anthony To with The Taste Buds

Hottest Chili

Jason Tripp with American Builders

Best Booth

Jason Bullard with The Chiliest

Restaurant Division

Judge’s Choice

Our panel of judges awarded the following Restaurant Chili Teams

1st Place – OB Surf Lodge

2nd Place – Wonderland Ocean Pub

People’s Choice

Our panel of judges voted for their favorite chili and awarded the following Restaurant Chili Teams