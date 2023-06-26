2023 OB Chili Cook-Off Booths & Winners

From OB Mainstreet Association

Amateur Division

Judge’s Choice

Our panel of judges awarded the following Amateur Chili Cookers

  • 1st Place – Ed Haase with OMBAC
  • 2nd Place – Cory Laughlin with Chili Boat

People’s Choice

Community tasters voted for their favorite chili and awarded the following Chili Teams

  • 1st Place – Monica Dewitt with California Wild Ales
  • 2nd Place – Cory Laughlin with Chili Boat
  • 3rd Place – Anthony To with The Taste Buds

Hottest Chili

  • Jason Tripp with American Builders

Best Booth

  • Jason Bullard with The Chiliest

Restaurant Division

Judge’s Choice

Our panel of judges awarded the following Restaurant Chili Teams

  • 1st Place – OB Surf Lodge
  • 2nd Place – Wonderland Ocean Pub

People’s Choice

Our panel of judges voted for their favorite chili and awarded the following Restaurant Chili Teams

  • 1st Place – Wonderland Ocean Pub

