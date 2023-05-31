Tina Turner: Simply the Best

by Ernie McCray

Tina Turner.

Gone.

I first saw her on stage

around 1957

or ’58,

and it was love at first sight.

Couldn’t help myself,

if I tried with all my might.

Not with the way

she and the Ikettes

moved and grooved

and sang

to Ike Turner’s

badass electrifying beat

that kept you dancing on your feet,

etching that night into my memory,

securely,

like a tattooist’s drawing

on light-toned skin,

a moment in time

back when

my adulthood

was just beginning,

a couple of years removed

from earning a college degree,

so much of my life

ahead of me,

a future where this woman

would remain in my life for decades,

she, at one stage,

off the stage,

epitomizing what overcoming adversity

looks like

as the world saw her

stand up on her feet to her full height,

brush off her dress

and walk away from an awful mess,

domestic violence

from a musical genius,

and climb a golden ladder

to the top

of the entertainment world

where she still stood

when she drew her last breath.

Oh, she, as they say,

was something else

and I just love her to death.

May she rest in peace

as “Simply the Best.”