Tonight’s OB Town Council Meeting Only on Zoom and Facebook Live – Wed., March 22

The word has gotten out that the venue for the OB Town Council meeting tonight, Wednesday, March 23, Water’s Edge, has sustained damage from the storm and won’t be available to host the OBTC Monthly Meeting.

The meeting will still take place on Zoom and Facebook Live, as always.

The OBTC will host the San Diego Humane Society for an important presentation on Dog Safety, and there will also be the regular updates from community leaders and elected officials.