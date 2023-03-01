SDG&E Posted $915 Million in Profit for 2022 — Nearly a 12% Increase Over 2021

Buried more than half way through a long article in today’s San Diego Union-Tribune entitled, “SDG&E Gas Customers to See Price Drop Again for March,” by reporter Rob Nikoiewski, was this little bombshell:

On Tuesday, Sempra reported its 2022 earnings. Among its holdings, the company reported that SDG&E posted profits of $915 million in 2022.

In 2021, SDG&E earned $819 million.

From our calculations, that’s a 11.7% increase over 2021. (Sempra is the parent corporation of SDG&E.)

San Diegans already knew that our electrical rates were the highest in the country. But this latest revelation just shows what it means for its share holders in round numbers. $915 million made off the backs of San Diego rate payers.