SDG&E Asks CPUC for Nearly $1 Billion a Year Rate Increase

SDG&E has made a request to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to allow them to increase rates.

The proposal asks for an $8.45 increase per month for electricity bills and a $9.16 increase in natural gas rates, with the new rates to start in 2024 and through 2027.

“It’s going to generate $3.6 billion over a four-year period, that’s almost a billion dollars that is going to come out of the pockets of San Diego consumers,” said Alan Gin, the University of San Diego Economic Professor at the Knanuss School of Business.

The rate increase is what SDG&E estimates will cost to upgrade and maintain their power system from 2024 to 2027.

The request comes on the heels of a surge in natural gas prices, where customers reportedly saw skyrocketing bills a few months prior, and the announcement just last week that SDG&E posted profits of $915 million in 2022, an 11.7% increase over 2021, $819 million.

San Diegans are already saddled with the highest electrical rates in the country. So, it’s unclear how this will go down with consumers and the San Diego City Council.

SDG&E wrote in a press release they want to increase rates to be able to continue investing in technologies that advance clean energy and enhance safety, among other upgrades. However, customers will be allowed to voice their opinion before the CPUC makes its decision.

The CPUC regulates SDG&E and will make the final decision on rate changes. The budget request is part of the General Rate Cases filed every four years with the utilities commission.

Even thought the rate plan will include programs for low-earning customers, Proffessor Gin argues higher rates take money out of the local economy.

Click here to view information on the public forums held for SDGE’s general rate case.

The first hearing, which will be held remotely, is set to take place on Monday at 6 p.m.

Chief news source: Fox5 San Diego