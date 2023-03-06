Incumbents Re-Elected for OB Planning Board

The most recent annual election of the Ocean Beach Planning Board witnessed 8 incumbents re-elected and one new member elected to the community volunteer panel.
Chris Peregoy was the newly elected member and will represent District 4. And Christopher Chalupsky, a member since 2019, changed seats and was elected as an At-Large member.
For more, go here to OBPB website.
Otherwise here is:
Your 2023 OB Planning Board as of March 2nd, 2023:
- District 1E: Tracy Dezenzo
- District 2E: Stephanie Villamizar
- District 3E: Virginia Wilson
- District 4O: Chris Peregoy
- District 5E: Numan Stotz
- District 6E: Kevin Hastings
- District 7E: Nicole Ueno
- At LargeE: Andrea Schlageter
- At Large O: Christopher Chalupsky
