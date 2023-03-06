Incumbents Re-Elected for OB Planning Board

The most recent annual election of the Ocean Beach Planning Board witnessed 8 incumbents re-elected and one new member elected to the community volunteer panel.

Chris Peregoy was the newly elected member and will represent District 4. And Christopher Chalupsky, a member since 2019, changed seats and was elected as an At-Large member.

For more, go here to OBPB website.

Otherwise here is:

Your 2023 OB Planning Board as of March 2nd, 2023:

  • District 1E: Tracy Dezenzo
  • District 2E: Stephanie Villamizar
  • District 3E: Virginia Wilson
  • District 4O: Chris Peregoy
  • District 5E: Numan Stotz
  • District 6E: Kevin Hastings
  • District 7E: Nicole Ueno
  • At LargeE: Andrea Schlageter
  • At Large O: Christopher Chalupsky

