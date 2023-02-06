We Have to Put and End to ‘Here We Go Again’ (In Memory of Tyre)

by Ernie McCray

All that physical torture

that Tyre Nichols went through,

to me,

was way too much

déjà vu,

in the form of

“Here we go again,”

created by roguish so-called “peace officers”

committing sins against Black humanity,

stomping and punching

and tazing and spraying

and kicking

and then watching their victim

as he lay dying,

justifying

their brutality

shucking and jiving

and lying

about Tyre having done some reckless driving

as though driving aggressively

is a capital crime

that requires

no adjudication

or a trial by jury,

and a mother,

with heaviness burdening

her darkened soul,

cries tears of sadness

from the madness

that’s taken

her child away,

a young father,

a warmhearted joyful man

with a tattoo of her on his arm,

who liked to do

fakies

and kickflips

and McTwists

on skateboards

for recreation and fun

and photograph

windswept hills

and green valleys and canyons

in all their beauty

and the brilliant colors of sunrises

and sunsets

that take away our breath

and distract us, in moments,

from life’s stresses.

So, as a society,

we’re left with the obligation

to see that

Tyre’s loving spirit lives on

by continuing

the centuries-long pursuit

to bring the murders of

Black women

and men

by “The Man,”

both policemen

and policewomen,

to an end.

A time when we no longer have to say|

“Here we go again.”