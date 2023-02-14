Residents Urge City Council to Pull Controversial ‘Sustainable Development Area’ From Today’s Code Update

The local residents’ group, Neighbors for a Better San Diego, are urging the City Council to pull what’s called the Sustainable Development Area (SDA) proposal from the Land Development Code Update. They’re also urging their fellow residents to speak out at today’s council meeting.

The full council is meeting today, Tuesday, Feb. 14, on this controversial proposal at 2 pm.

NBSD state:

The Planning Department’s Staff Report appears to be misinforming City Council members by implying that the city risks decertification of its Housing Element if it doesn’t pass the Sustainable Development Area (SDA) proposal. THIS IS NOT FACTUAL.

UPDATE: We contacted Housing and Community Development (HCD) for clarification of their analysis of SDAs and communications with the Planning Department. Not only was HCD unwilling to justify the threat of decertification, but they have stonewalled us by telling us to do a public records request.

FACT: The City Council is under NO obligation to pass the SDA proposal, as it is a self-imposed code change and NOT a requirement of State or local law. If the SDA is pulled, nothing happens. The city will simply gain the necessary time needed to fully consider alternatives to this major code change.

The repetitive, hair-on-fire tactic of labeling everything a “crisis” has become the modus operandi of the Mayor’s Planning Department and anti-homeowner lobbyists. This must stop.

What WON’T SDAs do?

SDAs will NOT create affordable housing.

SDAs will NOT lower greenhouse gas emissions.

SDAs will NOT increase transit usage.

What WILL SDAs do?

SDAs WILL enrich outside investors.

SDAs WILL remove starter homes from the market.

SDAs WILL turn would-be homeowners into lifetime renters.

SDAs WILL increase the cost of housing.

SDAs WILL increase congestion and greenhouse gases.

SDAs WILL overburden our aging infrastructure.

We urge the City Council to pull the SDA proposal from the Land Development Code Update.

Virtual Participation: https://sandiego.zoomgov.com/j/1601143486

To join by telephone: Dial 1-669-254 5252 + inputWebinar ID:160 114 3486

