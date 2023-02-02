It’s a Joy Seeing My Hometown Tucson’s Appreciation of its Diversity

by Ernie McCray

Oh, I’m practically overflowing

with joy

having my name

living on in perpetuity

as a

University of Arizona

Basketball Ring of Honor honoree,

mostly for the reason that it highlights

just how far Tucson, my hometown,

has come

since my growing up days,

as I was the second Black basketball player

to perform at the U of A

and now there are

Black athletes

representing a range of ethnicities,

both men and women,

all over the place

with power and grace.

And, while in town,

I got around

to visiting

the African American Museum of Southern Arizona,

a sight I hadn’t yet seen,

and the exhibits,

filled me with pride,

just knowing that my people’s

contributions to the Grand Canyon State’s

rich history

is there for all to see.

I left the space

feeling so much

love for my race

and for all of humanity,

totally ready

for the festivities

awaiting me

the next day.

And the day after that,

Maria, my querida, and I

were taken out to dinner

to listen to

some soulful Latin Jazz

at an outside venue

at the old Hotel Congress,

something I wouldn’t have been able to do

earlier in my life in the Jim Crow

Old Pueblo

and that was playing in my mind

when I looked up at a mural on a building

slightly to the left of me

of a beautiful Latina

looking down on me,

representing, I found out from googling,

female empowerment

and leadership

and I realized,

as I looked into her eyes,

that I was breathing the fresh air of change

in a city

whose mayor is a woman of Mexican descent,

the first since the 1870’s,

when a Mexican American man

held such a position

of power and civic responsibility

when Arizona was still a territory.

And what this says to me

is that my hometown is what I’ve spent

a lifetime

wanting and wishing it to be:

a town that respects

its diversity,

something I’m glad I’ve lived to see

and experience personally,

and on the flight back to San Diego

I couldn’t hold back the glee

that filled the insides of me

because human progress

is a pleasing sight to see.