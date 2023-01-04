Loving Ideas About How We Can Live — from Black Lives Matter

by Ernie McCray

I just put down

a wonderful read

titled

“How We Can Live”

which was written to give

young people,|

our children,

a few loving

principles to abide by

during these times.

The book’s ideas

come from

“Black Lives Matter’s”

efforts to encourage society

to change its ways,

especially these days

when so many White people

in the nation

are trying to deny students

from learning significant truths

about our country’s past

when future generations,

are faced with the task

of making amends

for the plethora

of social and political wrongs

that have been allowed,

to go on, for far too long.

Such history demands

that they find paths

that will lead to

folks of all stripes

someday getting along.

“How We Can Live”

gives children ideas

for how to navigate

such a journey.

And, though it was written

with Black youth in mind,

the lessons it puts forth

would be relevant

for children

of any race

or ethnicity

as anyone,

no matter who they are

or where they come from,

would benefit from

ideas in the publication

about embracing, unapologetically,

who they happen to be,

and every child should entertain notions

of appreciating differences,

of treating others with empathy

and engaging with others

in a spirit of love and fair play,

ready to listen to what others

have to say,

and working with them

as seekers of racial equity,

caring people

who are respectful of their families

and people of all ages,

and sexualities

who contribute unselfishly

to the village

in which they live,

making sure their community

is one in which

women are held dear.

“How We Can Live”

helps Black children

understand that

they’re descendants

of Africa

who need to work collectively

in behalf of the diaspora

to see that

all of humanity

are treated justly,

When I sat the book down

I couldn’t resist thinking

of what a wonderful world

ours could be

if everyone

acted thusly,

holding true

to the ideals

of liberty

which compose the essence

of what Black Lives Matter

has to offer

as it takes the lead

at this stage

in a people’s history

of trying to transform

its country

into one that serves the needs

of all who make up its citizenry.

Black Lives Matter

keeps “The Dream”

alive today,

it’s eyes on the prize

that “All Lives Will Matter”

someday.

Truly,