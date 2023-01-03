Deja Vue — City to Remove 300 Parking Spaces for Bike Lanes — This Time On Convoy Street

Does this sound familiar?
The City of San Diego has its sights set on Convoy Street for the next round of bike lanes, as part of its goal to make the area more conducive to walking and biking. And while the city is putting in bike lanes, it will eliminate nearly 300 parking spaces along Convoy Street
Local businesses are very concerned about this loss of parking, which are in high demand.
This is exactly what happened along 30th Street in North Park. The city installed bike lanes and removed nearly 400 parking spaces and local businesses howled in protest – but to no avail.
Yet, now, “As a local and small business owner, that’s definitely a little punch to the gut,” said Cristian Liang, owner of Common Theory. “People complain about there’s nowhere to park, so taking away parking spaces along the street and adding bike lanes is going to definitely exacerbate that problem even more.”
But not to worry.
“Right now, the Convoy area is really difficult to get around as someone walking or riding a bike,” said Will Rhatigan, Advocacy Director for the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition. “By putting in bike lanes, by improving the sidewalks, improving road safety, you’re going to give people an option to really treat the Convoy District as a destination.”
Here’s a report by Brian White at CBS8:
“There’s really no space for bikes on Convoy,” said cyclist, Allen Beach, who lives in the area. “You really can’t go on the street here with the way traffic is.” Potholes and cracked pavement can make biking a treacherous venture along Convoy. “It’s bumpy,” said Beach. “These roads probably need a fresh coat of pavement.”
That’s exactly what the city is planning to do over the next few months, and while they’re repaving Convoy, they’ll be adding bike lanes too.
“They might be trying to widen the sidewalks a little bit more for more walkability,” said Lauren Garces, Special Events Director for the Convoy District Partnership. “And then we’re going to have a protected bike lane, which eliminates the parking.”
The bike lanes would bring the loss of nearly 300 parking spaces along Convoy Street, which currently, are in high demand.
“I can’t believe they would even put bike lanes in here, I mean, who can get here from a bicycle?” said Elaine Dill, customer of a local spa.
A number of businesses along the Convoy Asian Cultural District are concerned about the loss of parking.
Garces says they’re working with the city on possible solutions, such as replacing some of the parallel parking on side streets with angled parking, so they can fit in more spaces.
“We’re identifying roads with the city to know if we can add more angled parking to this area to mitigate that impact, lessen that impact of the parking spaces being lost,” said Garces, who pointed CBS 8 to a parking survey people can fill out to give their feedback before January 15, 2023.
This is ridiculous. Convoy and the surrounding areas are all commercial, very few residences of any kind anywhere near Convoy. People will need to drive to the area with their bikes in the back and park somewhere nearby. This location makes no sense.
Geoff, I don’t think ‘sense’ has anything to do with it. It just feels like more of an ‘agenda’ being implemented and damn the unintended, or ignored, consequences. The Convoy area being a mostly commercial area means their customers have to drive to get there. That just isn’t gonna happen if the parking is gone.
So question: If businesses are impacted by a drop in customers/revenue the city will certainly compensate their losses, yes? s/
I wonder just how far this is going to go, how many streets are in the politicians master plan to do this to? No doubt the total number of expected lost parking spaces when all those streets are converted has to be on some city employee’s computer, yes? All this was made public?
San Diego is too spread out, too many miles between everything that people go to. Ride your bike to do laundry or a week’s worth of groceries?
It’s ridiculous that the politicians are forcing this down people’s throats when they are unwilling to fully fund decent mass transit alternatives to cars! If these ‘leaders’ did that FIRST I could see bike lanes being part of that change, but not like this.
sealintheSelkirks
“It’s ridiculous that the politicians are forcing this down people’s throats when they are unwilling to fully fund decent mass transit alternatives to cars!” That says it all.
As someone who is very pro bike lane, I think for this plan to work is going to require more than just bike lanes along Convoy. I don’t live up there anymore so I don’t spend as much time as I used to so my big question is, are the lanes that will go along Convoy connect to other lanes north, south, east and west? Would it work for someone who lives in Clairemont to be able to safely bike to Convoy? How about from the two trolly stations in the area? I would actually look forward to taking my bike on the trolly, get off on either the Balboa or Clairemont Mesa stations and bike to Convoy if there will be a safe way to do so. So a whole separate issue from how many people bike in SD is if there is going to be a safe connection to get to to Convoy.
There is no Clairemont Mesa Trolley Station.
The Clairemont Drive Trolley Station is located along the westside of Morena Boulevard which runs along the 5 frwy.
The Balboa Station is located along Balboa Avenue between Interstate 5 and Morena Boulevard.
Both are part of the recent Mid-Coast Trolley extension project.
My mistake. But still my question is if there are or will there be lanes from those two stops that will connect to lanes in Convoy?