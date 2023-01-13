Controversial Proposal to Allow More High-Rise, ADUs, and One-Mile Distance Transit Stops Heads to Full City Council

By a vote of 3 to 1, the City Council’s Land Use and Housing Committee on Thursday, Jan. 12, approved the controversial proposal to allow high-rise housing and backyard apartments on many more properties in San Diego. The full City Council is expected to vote on the proposal in February.

Committee members Vivian Moreno, newly-elected Kent Lee, and Steven Whitburn voted for the proposal and Councilmember Joe LaCava cast the lone “no” vote.

The proposal would “soften” city rules that allow taller apartment buildings and more backyard units when a property is “near” mass transit — the transit line could be as far as 1 mile away instead of the current requirement of half a mile away, and many transit stops won’t even be built for many years.

There are many opponents of such a sweeping change, who say the proposal will place roughly half of the city in a transit development incentive zone and actually needs significantly more analysis and study.

Andrea Schlageter, who is both the chair of the OB Planning Board and chair of the Community Planners Committee, an umbrella organization for the city’s four dozen neighborhood planning groups, was quoted by the U-T during public comments:

“Would you give up your car if the nearest transit stop was a mile away and might not go in for a few years?”

Geoff Hueter, leader of Neighbors for a Better San Diego, emphasized that in contrast to San Diego’s proposed one mile, the state standard for transit development areas is half a mile and the federal standard a quarter mile.

Other neighborhood leaders have criticized the proposal for overestimating how many residents of the new homes spurred by the change will use nearby transit — especially if it is a mile away instead of half a mile. They stress that the new policy would make properties eligible for incentives even if the transit line won’t be operating until 2035.

David Garrick, at the U-T reported that Councilmember LaCava is unsure whether he supports it, but definitely the proposal needs more analysis.

“This is a significant policy shift,” said LaCava, criticizing city planning officials for folding it into a large package of 84 municipal code changes where it is getting less attention than if it were standalone legislation.

LaCava lobbied to separate the proposal so it can be further analyzed and presented in coming months along with several other housing reforms Mayor Todd Gloria is expected to unveil.

Near the end of his article, Garrick stated:

The proposed rule changes would make an additional 5,224 acres close enough to transit eligible for developer density bonuses. The changes would also increase by 4,612 the acreage eligible for the backyard apartment “bonus” program.