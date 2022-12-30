Winning Photos in OB Rag King Tide Contest

Here are the winning photos in the OB Rag King Tide Photo Contest of December 2022:

First Place: Pescadero Stairs by Sally Brown

Second Place: Underside of the King Tide by Albert C Elliott

Third Place: Looking South at Sunset Cliffs by Dallas Campbell The contest ran from Dec. 21 through Dec. 27. The first place winner will receive $100. Second and third place winners will each receive a copy of one of Kathy Blavatt’s books on OB and Sunset Cliffs.