Winning Photos in OB Rag King Tide Contest

Here are the winning photos in the OB Rag King Tide Photo Contest of December 2022:
First Place: Pescadero Stairs by Sally Brown
Second Place: Underside of the King Tide by Albert C Elliott
Third Place: Looking South at Sunset Cliffs by Dallas CampbellThe contest ran from Dec. 21 through Dec. 27. The first place winner will receive $100. Second and third place winners will each receive a copy of one of Kathy Blavatt’s books on OB and Sunset Cliffs.
Great photos. Thanks to all contestants for participating. Stay creative… More King tides are coming in January! Kathy Blavatt