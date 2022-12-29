New Traffic Laws Set to Take Effect in California Jan. 1 2023

Public Service Announcement

With the new year just a few days away, here are new traffic safety-related laws that will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

The laws include:

— SB 1472 expands the criteria for “gross negligence” to include drivers involved in sideshow activity, exhibition of speed or speeding over 100 mph resulting in a fatality.

— AB 2000 includes parking lots and off-street parking facilities as locations where it is a crime to engage in speed contests, exhibitions of speed or sideshow activities.

— AB 2147 prohibits police officers from stopping pedestrians for certain pedestrian-specific violations such as crossing the road outside of a crosswalk, unless there is an immediate danger of a crash.

— AB 1946 requires the CHP to work with other traffic safety stakeholders to develop statewide safety and training programs for electric bicycles.

— AB 1909 provides increased protections for bicyclists by requiring vehicles passing or overtaking them in the same direction to move over to an adjacent traffic lane if one is available, or slow down and only pass the bicyclist when it is safe to do so.

— SB 1087 intends to help reduce catalytic converter theft by requiring recyclers to keep documentation such as the year, make, model and copy of the vehicle title from which the catalytic converter was removed.

— SB 960 removes the requirement that peace officers, including trainees, must be citizens or permanent residents of the United States.

— AB 1732 authorizes law enforcement agencies to request the CHP to activate a “Yellow Alert” for fatal hit-and-run crashes. The law also encourages local media to disseminate the information contained in a Yellow Alert. News source: 7SanDiego

Other Laws to Go Into Effect

Online Driver’s License Renewal for Californians 70 and Older Ends December 31 (AB 174, Committee on Budget)

Starting January 1, California law will again require drivers 70 and older to renew their license in person at a DMV office. There’s only a few more days individuals 70 and older to take advantage of the temporary rule allowing them to renew their driver’s licenses or identification cards online or by mail – even if their renewal notice states a visit to a DMV field office is required. In October 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom temporarily waived the California law requiring senior drivers to renew their licenses at a DMV field office and signed AB 174 in September 2021 to allow online or by mail renewals through the end of 2022. This temporary online option has helped Californians avoid DMV field offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Requirement for Permanent Disabled Person Parking Placard Renewals (SB 611, Hill, 2017)

The DMV is sending notices to Californians who have had their permanent Disabled Person Parking Placard for at least six years and asking them to confirm that they are still in need of one. The DMV will not renew placards for people who do not respond. This renewal requirement is one provision of prior legislation, SB 611, enacted in 2017 to curb fraud and abuse of Disabled Person Parking Placards.