5,000 ‘Quieter Homes’ Reached by Airport Authority in OB, Point Loma and Other Areas Affected by Airplane Noise

San Diego County Regional Airport Authority is celebrating the completion of 5,000 sound-insulated homes through its Quieter Home Program.
The Quieter Home Program is San Diego International Airport’s residential sound insulation program in which certain residences around SAN, as determined by the Federal Aviation Administration, may be eligible for sound insulation treatments to mitigate aircraft noise.
Eligible homes may receive retrofitted exterior doors and windows, installation of a ventilation system, and other items such as weather stripping and caulking around openings, reducing noise levels by at least five decibels inside the home, and providing a noticeable noise reduction.
Since its inception, the Quieter Home Program has retrofitted 5,000 single-family and multi-family residences immediately east and west of the airport, including the neighborhoods of Bankers Hill, Point Loma, Ocean Beach, South Park, and Golden Hill. …
The Airport Authority encourages area residents to see if their homes or non-residential facilities can benefit from the Quieter Home Program by visiting here san.org/airportnoise
Interesting that there is no mention of the “Avigation Agreement” homeowners must sign before any of this work will be done. The agreement states the owner gives up all rights to the airspace above their property. I read it for my place and declined to sign it. What I do not understand is why homeowners have to sign this when it is federal tax money – our money – being used for the work. I tried to find out once before with no luck. Perhaps it is time to try again.
“… , to grant to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, a local governmental entity of regional government (the “Authority”), an air and avigation easement, also known as a perpetual air, flight or noise easement, on, upon, over, across, above, or in the vicinity of the Subject Property, and to all of the airspace (as hereinafter defined) above the Subject Property, whereby Grantor(s) relinquishes certain rights relative to the Subject Property, as described in this Grant of Avigation Easement (“Avigation Easement”)…”
sample avigation (easement) agreement…
