5,000 ‘Quieter Homes’ Reached by Airport Authority in OB, Point Loma and Other Areas Affected by Airplane Noise

From Times of San Diego

San Diego County Regional Airport Authority is celebrating the completion of 5,000 sound-insulated homes through its Quieter Home Program.

The Quieter Home Program is San Diego International Airport’s residential sound insulation program in which certain residences around SAN, as determined by the Federal Aviation Administration, may be eligible for sound insulation treatments to mitigate aircraft noise.

Eligible homes may receive retrofitted exterior doors and windows, installation of a ventilation system, and other items such as weather stripping and caulking around openings, reducing noise levels by at least five decibels inside the home, and providing a noticeable noise reduction.

Since its inception, the Quieter Home Program has retrofitted 5,000 single-family and multi-family residences immediately east and west of the airport, including the neighborhoods of Bankers Hill, Point Loma, Ocean Beach, South Park, and Golden Hill. …

The Airport Authority encourages area residents to see if their homes or non-residential facilities can benefit from the Quieter Home Program by visiting here san.org/airportnoise

