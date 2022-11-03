Today – Thursday – Rally to Save the Height Limit and Oppose Measure C

There is a coming together today, Thursday, of all the various groups and city council candidates who want to save the 30-foot height limit and oppose Measure C. It’s along Sea World Drive at 11 am.

The Sierra Club, Keep the Coast 30, Raise the Balloon, Save San Diego’s Character, Save Our Access as well as council candidates Tommy Hough and Linda Lukacs will be in attendance.

Measure C will eliminate the 30-foot height limit throughout the entire Midway planning area, over 1300 acres. The measure is the most serious threat to the 50-year old height limit, established by a citizens’ initiative in 1972 that was approved by over 63% of the vote.

Location: Take Sea World Drive to South Shores Pkwy, 1 mile west of I-5. Turn towards the river at the traffic light, onto the frontage road. Parking spaces are available.

This is a beautiful location with open-space views of the Midway community, in the center of the low-lying coastal corridor.

Featured guests will include:

Lisa Ross, Sierra Club

John McNab, Save Our Access

Linda Lukacs, City Council Candidate, District 2

Tommy Hough, City Council Candidate, District 6

Patty Ducey-Brooks, Save San Diego’s Character

Jim LaMattery, Raise the Balloon

Frank Gormlie, Keep the Coast 30

Geoff Page, Keep the Coast 30

Mandy Havlik, Pt. Loma

Margaret Virissimo, Pt. Loma

Phil Halpern, Mission Hills