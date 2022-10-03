We Have to Do More Than Just Weather the Storms

by Ernie McCray

The devastation and human pain

Hurricane Ian

has left in its wake,

is so depressing

and disheartening

especially since we’re to blame

for its overwhelming intensity,

as we’ve essentially

turned our backs

to more life sustaining sources of energy

like the wind and the sun,

insisting on feeding Mother Nature

fossil-fuel-fed

greenhouse gas emissions

which give her no option

other than to respond to our actions

with forces

that are historical

and, yet,

we’re still doing little to nothing

about the situation,

falling in line

with other challenges

we avoid facing

that are also ruinous

to us as a nation,

such as citizens

who, like a hurricane

knocking down power lines

and flooding homes and businesses

and streets,

leaving tons of debris,

work at washing the will of all people away,

so, to speak,

referring, specifically,

to a woman who enjoys a high ranking

in our society,

the wife of a Supreme Court Justice,

standing before the January 6 Committee

perpetuating the “Big Lie”

that an election was stolen,

voicing her disgust with America’s VP

for not playing a role

in her, and her comrades, chicanery,

sharing her opinion that

“We are living through what feels

like the end of America,”

without considering that

the truth of that is due

to folks like her

attempting to undo

voting processes

through which we Americans

make political choices

and, in doing so,

they insult and demean

all the millions of folks

who, in 2020, went to the polls

in large numbers,

many of them people of color

striving to keep their fragile

expectations and desires alive,

with what little is available to them

to undertake such an enterprise –

leaving climate change

and racism

very much alive

since neither, yet,

has been taken

seriously.

So, we,

more than just weathering the

natural and political storms

that do us harm,

have to temper them

as doing otherwise

would leave our climate at the mercy

of Mother Nature

and our country

to the whims

of traitors

who don’t really believe in a democracy.

We have to make this country as good as it can be.