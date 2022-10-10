Escape to Paradise or Halloween?

By Colleen O’Connor

Do you miss the civility of political conversation? Or the green of the forests? Or even just the rain?

Here are some photos to cheer you up.

An actual Rain Forest in the Pacific Northwest. Olympic National Park and Forest, to be exact.

Hardly any people around. A joyful, almost Zen experience. Just last week.

Take your pick. Halloween? Or Paradise?

The Halloween photo features gnarly, snake-like vines that appear to be strangling the larger tree. In fact, these are “Nurse Vines” that provide nutrients to the larger, struggling massive, 100 foot plus tall cedar.