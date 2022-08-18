‘I Have a Crush on a Woman Who’s Out of My League’

By Edwin Decker

Dear Ed, I have a thing for a woman who works at a nearby Starbucks. She’s beautiful, sweet and funny and everything I ever wanted in a girlfriend but she’s out of my league. My friend says go for it. This is a guy [who] has no problem dating and is always reiterating the famous Wayne Gretzky quote, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” That may be true but in my heart, I know I have no chance. What do you think?

Sincerely, Marvin from Point Loma

Dear Marvin, it depends on how far out of her league you are. For the record, there is some debate over whether Gretzky coined that phrase. Either way, I never liked it. For one reason, you can’t “miss” a shot you don’t take because “missing” requires, duh, an attempted shot.

The second reason is its implication. It suggests that – whether in the rink, or in life – one must take the shot to succeed. This of course is rubbish. Taking the shot is not always the smartest play. Sometimes a pass is prudent. Sometimes a body check. Sometimes you might want to wait and get a better shot. Wayne Gretzky may have been the best hockey player of all time, but he is the Frazier McLaren* of reason.

It reminds me of my youth, when the kids in my neighborhood played a lot of blacktop basketball. There was one guy we used to call “Chucker” because no matter the situation, he was aways launching shots. Whether off balance, double-teamed or ridiculously out of range, dude was relentless. And sure, he scored a lot; sometimes against unbelievable odds. But if Chucker was on your team, you were probably going to lose. Because, while it’s true that you won’t score if you don’t take a particular shot, you won’t win the game if you always take the shot.

The best advice, in sports as in life, is to take good shots, smart shots; choose your battles. This is equally true in the realm of dating. I don’t know you, Marvin, but let’s say you’re a five and the barista of your desires is an eight. And by five, I don’t only mean looks, but also other traits attractive to women such as charisma, intelligence, and yes, income.

The chance of your mediocre, five-ass hooking up with an eight-babe is about as likely as a flatulent turkey vulture hooking up with a swan. Sure, if a turkey vulture hit on a thousand swans he might “score” one eventually. But is it worth the accompanying 999 rejections?

Is it worth 999 incidents of embarrassment? Is it worth the anguish that exponentially increases after every attempt, only to have a golden eagle with a Cadillac and a cleft chin swoop in and take her away? Not to mention, making incessant, reckless passes at women who are several points your superior appears desperate, and delusional, and will reduce you to a four in the eyes of the otherwise attainable sixes in your vicinity.

It’s like the inspirational phrase, “Never give up.” Oh fer crissake! Really? Never? Not giving up is why people get stalked. Not giving up is why there are 200 frozen bodies near the top of Mount Everest. Not giving up is why we have Home Alone 6. Ever share an apartment with a violinist who didn’t know when to quit? I have, and I used my other roommate’s didgeridoo to smash the violin to pieces.

So, Marvin, the answer to your question depends on the answer to my question: How far out of your league is she? If she’s a pinch hitter in MLB and you’re batting .308 in Triple-A, that’s not an insurmountable gap. But if she’s a top quarterback in the NFL and you’re riding the pine in Pop Warner, forget it.

There is no amount of time in the tanning booth that will get a five within striking distance of an eight. Remember, women are looking to date up. Coming in as a three-point underdog is more like being four points down because your Starbucks-serving, eight-babe is searching for a nine. It’s called math, and math is a motherfucker for fives.

Straight Up with a Twist Drinking Tip of the Month

I can’t believe this still needs to be said, but if you’re paying for drinks with a credit card, leave the tab open. Don’t be an insufferable tab-flipper who opens and shuts it after every round. Not only is it a giant time-suck for bartenders, but now it takes them that much longer before making my goddamn drink! Just leave the tab open. I promise, it’ll be safe.

*TheSportster.com ranks Frazer McLaren as the worst NHL player of all time totaling four goals, seven assists and 264 penalty minutes in 102 NHL games.

Edwin Decker (of Ocean Beach) is not a licensed therapist or psychologist. In fact, his only qualification is the 25-plus years as a bartender listening to the liver-aching of desperados and dipsomaniacs. Heed his advice at your peril.

Send questions to ed@edwindecker.com