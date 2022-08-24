Bicyclist in Hit and Run Knocked Unconscious Near Sunset Cliffs in Point Loma

Ed Maestas, a 63-year-old Ocean Beach resident, was knocked unconscious a week ago while bicycling down Ladera Street near Sunset Cliffs when he smashed into a car that turned right in front of him without warning. The car slowed, but then took off as it roared off on Cordova Street.

Surveillance video shows the moment as a car collided with a bike at a Point Loma intersection, just before the car took off.

“I can’t even believe I’m alive,” said Ed Maestas. Last Thursday morning he was about a half hour into his regular ride — a few miles from wrapping up — and headed down Ladera Street, going west. Ladera has a good sloop towards the Cliffs.

“I was coming down the hill on Ladera Street at 20 to 25 miles per hour,” said Maestas.

Then, suddenly, a car appeared in front of him going uphill and which began to turn on Cordova.

“He was coming up Ladera Street with no blinker on, and I’m coming down the hill, and I didn’t expect him to turn. Next thing I know, he turned right in front of me and hit me,” said Maestas.

Surveillance video showed his bike crashing into the side of the car at the intersection. You can see the car briefly stop before it leaves the area.

The car is possibly a black Chrysler Sebring convertible with damage on its right side.

According to Michael Chen at 10News:

Maestas, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was knocked unconscious and came to in the ambulance. “My head spinning, shoulder hurting, ribs hurting,” said Maestas.

Maestas suffered road rash and bruises across his body, along with bruised ribs and stitches in his arm, but remarkably, he suffered no broken bones.

For Maestas, it was a lesson learned. “I survived, but next time, I will have a helmet from now on,” said Maestas. Maestas says the video is hard to watch.

“I can’t understand. Why did he drive off? It’s not even decent. I’m laying in the street, and you drive off?” said Maestas. Maestas is now sharing his story in hopes of helping track down the driver.

Go to 10News for the newscast and surveillance video of the crash.