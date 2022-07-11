Jump Off the OB Pier Today for $150 – For a Good Cause

People at least 18 and avid swimmers can jump off the Ocean Beach – San Diego Pier today, Monday, July 11 – after paying $150, which goes to a good cause.

From 8 am to 3 pm, people can jump 20 to 30 feet into the water off the pier, which was fully reopened to the public on Friday for the first time since 2019.

Proceeds from the plunges will go to help raise funds for the Prevent Drowning Foundation San Diego (PDFSD), and will be used to fund swim lessons and aquatic safety education in local communities.

Only the first 100 people for each jump session will be allowed. Those who take the jump will swim back to shore – but there will be plenty of lifeguards on hand. The initiative by PDFSD is joined by the San Diego Junior Lifeguards.

News source: 7SanDiegoNews