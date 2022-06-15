University Heights Protests Loss of Parking Spaces

A couple dozen residents and business owners in University Heights protested the City’s removal of 88 parking spaces on Monday, June 13. The parking spaces are being taken out for protected bike lanes along a one-mile stretch of Park Boulevard between Adams and University avenues.

They also did not have kind words for San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria or the city council. Susy Holts of University Heights told San Diego News7:

“I’m incredibly frustrated. I despise what’s happening. [Gloria] and the city council are not listening to the people or the residents.”

Business owner Ben Evans said:

“I think the mayor is more concerned about urban living and density more than what it’s going to do for small business in this area. Where are all of our customers going to park if we lose this parking? How are we supposed to stay in business?”

Meanwhile, city crews began working on Park Boulevard on the next phase of the city’s resurfacing plan. According to News7, “The new bike lanes will be laid out next to the pedestrian sidewalk, adjacent to a three-foot safety lane. A parking lane will be on the outside of the safety lane, next to a single driving lane in both directions.”

Besides the loss of parking spaces, residents believe the new configuration will force delivery trucks to park in the middle of the street, blocking the two driving lanes. They also are concerned over potential bus and emergency vehicle access.

Business owners told the TV station that their complaints and concerns were ignored by the city. Business owner Lance Stratton said:

“I’ve been in business for 30 years, and this is the first time that I felt threatened that the city was not on my side, the city wants me out of business. mI don’t appreciate that.”

All these concerns reflect the frustrations of business owners and residents along 30th Street in North Park when the city removed hundreds of parking spaces and replaced them with controversial bike lanes.

In the city’s defense, officials claim there’s still 165 parking spaces remaining. Anthony Santacroce, a senior public information officer with the city claimed that the city “has found it can add 55 more spaces on cross streets in the area by converting angled and parallel parking into head-in parking on many side streets that intersect with Park Boulevard.”

Plus a Gloria rep was quick to note, according to News7, that bike lanes on Park Boulevard were called for a year ago in three different plans: the City’s Bike Master Plan, the Uptown Community Plan and the North Park Community Plan, each established with significant public input and review. And unfortunately for these University Heights folks, their councilmember, Stephen Whitburn, supports the project.

Again, surprise, surprise, the whole city (Gloria) rationale is that these bike lanes are completely necessary to prevent more deaths and injuries among bicyclists. David Rolland, Gloria’s guy (he used to run a San Diego magazine once known for its biting news coverage of the city), raises the “safety” card:

“A single death or severe injury on city streets is unacceptable, and in 2021 alone, 16 bicyclists were killed in San Diego. We must make it safer for residents to travel by bike, and that’s why Mayor Gloria is increasingly creating protected lanes. The mayor is also committed to meeting the ambitious goals in the City’s Climate Action Plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and decreasing car trips and increasing bike trips is a major part of hitting those goals.”

Nobody wants more deaths and injuries.

Time and again, however, the OB Rag and reporter Geoff Page have refuted the statistics that some bicyclist advocates use to pressure the city on bike lanes. Usually, our fingers point to a group called Circulate San Diego — which we have shown is an organization in the developers’ pockets.

Yet, the city is not truly committed to “safety.” Why, safety was the issue when five 100-year old palm trees were cut down by the city not too long ago. Safety was the issue in Mira Mesa when the city painted in new “lanes” without informing local residents. The same issue was used as the excuse to paint out the former lanes in Point Loma.

And for a response to Gloria’s Climate Action Plan, see today’s “Reader Rant.”