Trying to Keep the Spirit of the Harlem Renaissance Alive

by Ernie McCray

I’ve lived a life

trying to keep the spirit

of the Harlem Renaissance,

the Golden Age

of Black intellectual

and ethnic revival,

alive,motivated by parents who were infused

with the likes of Richard Wright

and Langston Hughes

and their world views,

growing up in a home

in tune with Black culture,

a home often filled

with the soulful,

sometimes mournful sounds

of my mother’s fingers

playing gospel music

on our beat-up old piano,

and when I hung out with Mack,

my dad,

I would end up in rehearsals he

and his band had

where he would pound out boogie-woogie songs

on the 88,

and I’m soaking this all in

like a sponge,

with no more effort than

breathing air into my lungs,

other times mesmerized

by my mother’s record collection

that had me scatting and harmonizing

jazz songs

with Sarah Vaughn

or dancing jigs

to Fats Wallers’ song,

“Your Feets too Big”

and I was seeing Paul Robeson

at the picture show,

and later in life I hung out with Satchmo,

completely caught up in

an artful flow

originated by visionaries

in Harlem years ago,

finding myself following in their path.

all aglow in doing so,

as though they were guiding me by my elbow:

turning kids on to the arts in the learning environments

the school district sent me to,

breaking a leg on stage

doing a little bit

of all that one can do,

once on it,

singing tunes,

dancing to tunes

lampooning tunes,

being in tune

with castmates in plays,

once delivering a line,

in my loudest deepest bass,

with the fiercest look on my face,

meant to quiet the “dogs of Spain,”

riffs, Moroccan soldiers,

warning them that

“the mighty one approaches”

in a musical

about “colonial rule” –

a rule very much on

the brilliant artistic minds

of the creators of that Black cultural mecca

in Harlem,

minds dead set against

the horrors of colonialism,

be it a colony in America

or one in Africa

or in the Caribbean.

Oh, there should be no human beings

anywhere living less than hopeful lives

and therein lies

why I try to keep the spirit

of the Black Renaissance alive.

It keeps my hope alive.