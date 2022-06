Ocean Beach Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off 2022 – A Video

After a 2 year hiatus the Ocean Beach Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off was held Saturday the 25th of 2022. Tens of thousands attended what turned out to be a flawless event with the OB Mainstreet Association and Town Council.

Video by Cape May Productions by Charles Landon and Carson Davis, music by Phil Rockhold.