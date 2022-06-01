A Swinging Day

by Ernie McCray

Duke Ellington wrote

the melody to

and Ella Fitzgerald sang

the words to

“It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing.”

And that has always

been my thing,

giving in to

the swing of things.

Like the other day

while my family

was swimming in the pool

and soaking in the jacuzzi

at a gathering in celebration

of my granddaughter, Marley’s,

7th birthday,

I was kicking back,

fully relaxed,

drinking a margarita

and chomping on snacks,

listening to songs

that made me pat my feet

and slap my thighs,

and softly sing and hum

and harmonize.

I mean with these smooth grooves,

I couldn’t help but move,

because I was appreciating

some of the nicest

sounds I’ve ever listened to,

an intermingling of genres

which appealed to

my eclectic musical taste,

giving a mind, all caught

up in the troubles of the human race,

some much needed breathing space.

And you should have seen

the look on my face

when I found out

that this music

that had me swinging

had been put together by

my other granddaughter,

Indigo.

Whoa! Made me feel aglow,

just from the discovery

that she

is an old soul

just like me.

And thinking that I was being clever

I declared

“This collection should be called

“Indigo’s Songs”

and Indigo politely corrected me,

as though I had answered a question wrong

on an exam,

with “They’re ‘Indi’s Jams’”

and, I’m thinking, damn,

what a lucky Grampy I am

having a grandchild

who has really got that swing

and the same can be said

about Marley, the birthday girl,

as she, too,

is artsy and open to the beauty

in the world,

she saying to me

that she was watching me

when I gave into

the calming melody, rhythm, and harmony

|that was surrounding me musically

and I asked her “Do you like what you see?”

to which she nodded affirmatively,

and we exchanged smiles

and the three of us in these moments

of glee,

Indigo, Marley, and me,

talked music for a while

among other topics that are easily

discussed between a grownup

and a child –

in full swing.

Oh, I’m talking about a swinging day.