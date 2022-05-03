Today We Show Up at Our Federal Building to Say Abortion Care Is Health Care

Last night, we learned right-wing justices on the Supreme Court intend to overturn Roe v. Wade. This decision would allow states to ban abortion across the country, leading to even further assaults on reproductive health.

Today, we show up—to say abortion care is health care and #BansOffOurBodies!

Can you show up in your community at 5 p.m. local time tonight, Tuesday, May 3, at your local federal building, courthouse, or town square, for a rapid-response protest against the right-wing attacks on abortion rights and demand our elected officials act now before any more services are cut off?

These protests are coming together fast. All across the country, folks are going to gather at federal courthouses and other federal buildings, town halls, town squares, and community outdoor spaces. Because of the short turnaround time, we don’t have details for each local event, and most won’t have formal hosts or programs. Instead, it’s just a natural outpouring of energy as we show up to resist the attacks from the right-wing justices and Republican politicians and demonstrate that we will continue to fight to ensure abortion is safe, legal, and accessible for all who seek it.

The Supreme Court decision is not final yet—now is the time to raise our voices to spur elected officials at all levels to use every power they have to protect our civil rights against this rigged right-wing court.

Please bring your family, your signs, your stories, your heart, and your fierce commitment to your closest courthouse, federal building, or town hall, tonight at 5 p.m. local time to demand abortion remain accessible, safe, and legal!

Check social media, reach out to your local political groups, or ask friends and neighbors to find out if an event is taking place near you. If you can’t find an event, you can decide to go on your own with a few friends and spread the word—chances are that others are looking to take action as well and will come and find you. The important thing is that we are visible, so others are inspired to join us.

The vast majority of Americans believe abortion should be safe, legal, and accessible. We are showing up before the right-wing justices on the Supreme Court finalize a decision. We are showing up to demand elected officials—in Congress and in state houses—take every measure to codify abortion rights.

And we are showing up so that people who seek and need abortions and abortion providers know they are not alone—we are in this together.

Over the upcoming days, weeks, and months, we’ll continue to show up. We’ll pressure lawmakers and the Supreme Court, we’ll support abortion funds and abortion providers. We’ll share information on how people can access reproductive care. We’ll turn out in bigger numbers and larger rallies as needed.

Today, whether it’s five people or 50 people at your local event, it’s important that we make a public, visible show of support, declaring abortion is health care and #BansOffOurBodies.